Canada

Worker fatally crushed in workplace accident at Quebec recycling facility

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted February 24, 2025 1:33 pm
1 min read
A Laval police badge is shown in Laval, Que. View image in full screen
Laval police say a man was crushed by a semi-trailer truck at a Quebec recycling facility. He was declared dead at the scene. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
A 58-year-old man is dead after a tragic workplace accident on Sunday at a recycling facility in Laval, Quebec.

Authorities say they received a 911 call at 6 a.m. about an incident that occurred in the yard near the AIM Recyclage Laval complex, a recycling facility specializing in metals.

Laval police say the man was fatally crushed by a semi-trailer truck and was declared dead at the scene.

Quebec’s workplace safety board, the Commission des normes, de l’équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST), is investigating the incident. The case was transferred from police to the CNESST.

The circumstances of this incident are unknown.

AIM Recycling specializes in the recovery and recycling of ferrous and non-ferrous metals, according to its website.

Global News has reached out to the company for comment.

