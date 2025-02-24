Worker fatally crushed in workplace accident at Quebec recycling facility

See more sharing options

A 58-year-old man is dead after a tragic workplace accident on Sunday at a recycling facility in Laval, Quebec.

Authorities say they received a 911 call at 6 a.m. about an incident that occurred in the yard near the AIM Recyclage Laval complex, a recycling facility specializing in metals.

Laval police say the man was fatally crushed by a semi-trailer truck and was declared dead at the scene.

Quebec’s workplace safety board, the Commission des normes, de l’équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST), is investigating the incident. The case was transferred from police to the CNESST.

The circumstances of this incident are unknown.

AIM Recycling specializes in the recovery and recycling of ferrous and non-ferrous metals, according to its website.

Global News has reached out to the company for comment.