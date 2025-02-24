Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2025 International Peace Pow-wow celebrates Blackfoot culture and unity

By Nakoda Thunderchief Global News
Posted February 24, 2025 10:59 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'International peace powwow'
International peace powwow
WATCH: Lethbridge was alive with the sights and sounds of tradition as the 2025 International Peace Pow-wow & Festival  brought together dancers, drummers and spectators for a weekend of cultural celebration.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Lethbridge, Alta., was alive with the sights and sounds of tradition as the 2025 International Peace Pow-wow & Festival  brought together dancers, drummers and spectators for a weekend of cultural celebration.

The event on Feb. 22-23, hosted by the Blackfoot Canadian Cultural Society, highlighted the importance of preserving Indigenous traditions while fostering education and reconciliation. Chief Travis Plaited Hair emphasized that pow-wows are not just about competition but about representing family and community with pride.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Beyond the performances, the pow-wow provided an opportunity to bridge cultural gaps. Pageant coordinator Megan GrosVentreBoy stressed the importance of young Blackfoot women embracing their identity, while MC Eldon Weasel Child spoke about educating non-Indigenous attendees.

“Too many times, the only time you see us in the news is when we’re protesting something,” Weasel Child said. “But this gives them a whole other side of who we are.”

Story continues below advertisement

As drumbeats echoed through the venue, the event stood as a testament to resilience, identity and unity.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices