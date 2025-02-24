2025 International Peace Pow-wow celebrates Blackfoot culture and unity

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge, Alta., was alive with the sights and sounds of tradition as the 2025 International Peace Pow-wow & Festival brought together dancers, drummers and spectators for a weekend of cultural celebration.

The event on Feb. 22-23, hosted by the Blackfoot Canadian Cultural Society, highlighted the importance of preserving Indigenous traditions while fostering education and reconciliation. Chief Travis Plaited Hair emphasized that pow-wows are not just about competition but about representing family and community with pride.

Beyond the performances, the pow-wow provided an opportunity to bridge cultural gaps. Pageant coordinator Megan GrosVentreBoy stressed the importance of young Blackfoot women embracing their identity, while MC Eldon Weasel Child spoke about educating non-Indigenous attendees.

“Too many times, the only time you see us in the news is when we’re protesting something,” Weasel Child said. “But this gives them a whole other side of who we are.”

As drumbeats echoed through the venue, the event stood as a testament to resilience, identity and unity.