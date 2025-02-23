Jays score six runs in ninth of 8-7 win over Bosox

See more sharing options

FORT MYERS – The Toronto Blue Jays scored six runs in the ninth inning and hung on for an 8-7 pre-season win over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday afternoon at JetBlue Park.

Alan Roden had two doubles for the Blue Jays, who outhit the Red Sox 14-11. Alex Bregman homered for Boston.

Toronto starter Yariel Rodriguez gave up two earned runs and three hits over 1 1/3 innings.

Boston starter Garrett Crochet struck out four and allowed three hits over 1 2/3 frames.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2025.