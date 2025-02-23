Menu

U.S. News

Trump admin to slash 2,000 USAID jobs, put thousands more staff on leave

By Ellen Knickmeyer The Associated Press
Posted February 23, 2025 4:48 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'USAID cuts: South Africa-led HIV vaccine development comes to a halt'
USAID cuts: South Africa-led HIV vaccine development comes to a halt
In January, President Donald Trump ordered a 90-day pause on all foreign development assistance through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), pending the assessment of its consistency with his "America First" foreign policy. Separately, he has targeted South Africa with an executive order to cut all funding to the country, citing disapproval of its land reform policy and its genocide case against U.S. ally, Israel, in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
The Trump administration said Sunday that it is eliminating 2,000 positions at the U.S. Agency for International Development and placing all but a fraction of other staffers worldwide on leave.

It comes after a federal judge allowed the administration to move forward with pulling thousands of USAID staffers off the job in the United States and around the world. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols rejected pleas to keep his temporary stay on the government’s plan in a lawsuit from employees.

“As of 11:59 p.m. EST on Sunday, February 23, 2025, all USAID direct hire personnel, with the exception of designated personnel responsible for mission-critical functions, core leadership and/or specially designated programs, will be placed on administrative leave globally,” according to the notices sent to USAID workers and viewed by The Associated Press.

At the same time, the agency said it is cutting the U.S.-based workforce by about 2,000 employees.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: USAID disruptions strands lifesaving goods'
Health Matters: USAID disruptions strands lifesaving goods

The move escalates a monthlong administration assault on the agency that has closed its headquarters in Washington and shut down thousands of U.S. aid and development programs worldwide following an effort to freeze foreign assistance. President Donald Trump and his chief cost-cutter, Elon Musk, contend the aid and development work is wasteful and furthers a liberal agenda.

Citing a big concern for workers stationed overseas who have reported being cut off from government communications, the notices say that “USAID is committed to keeping its overseas personnel safe. Until they return home, personnel will retain access to Agency systems and to diplomatic and other resources.”

The administration said employees put on leave overseas are expected to receive “voluntary Agency-funded return travel” and other benefits.

Nichols, who was nominated by Trump, said he had been “very concerned” about workers in high-risk areas left overseas without access to emergency communications. But he said he has since been reassured by the administration that workers would still have access to two-way radios that allow 24–7 communications in emergencies, as well as a phone app with a “panic button.”

Click to play video: 'Canadian HIV-AIDS charity loses funding, under pressure as USAID gets gutted'
Canadian HIV-AIDS charity loses funding, under pressure as USAID gets gutted

The judge said the government’s statements persuaded him “that the risk posed to USAID employees who are placed on administrative leave while stationed abroad — if there is any — is far more minimal than it initially appeared.”

The notices of firings and leaves come on top of hundreds of USAID contractors receiving no-name form letters of termination over the weekend, according to copies that AP viewed.

The blanket nature of the notification letters to USAID contractors, excluding the names or positions of those receiving it, could make it difficult for the dismissed workers to get unemployment benefits, workers noted.

A different judge in a second lawsuit tied to the dismantling of USAID has temporarily blocked the freeze on foreign assistance and said this past week that the administration had kept withholding the aid despite his court order and must at least temporarily restore the funding to programs worldwide.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

