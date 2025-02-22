SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Jays to wear City Connect jerseys in 13 games

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2025 1:01 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays will wear their City Connect alternate uniforms on 13 occasions during the 2025 season, the team said Saturday.

The uniform, first introduced last May, will be worn on Friday night home games, the Blue Jays announced as part of their promotion and event plans for the team’s 81-game home schedule.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Bo Bichette going viral for openly flirting with trade'
Bo Bichette going viral for openly flirting with trade
Story continues below advertisement

Replica jersey giveaways are planned for March 28 (Bo Bichette), May 2 (Chris Bassitt), May 21 (George Springer), May 30 (Vladimir Guerrero Jr.), June 30 (Andres Gimenez) and July 18 (Jose Berrios).

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Guerrero bobbleheads will be given away on two dates: March 31 and July 23. Other bobblehead giveaway days are set for April 30 (Alejandro Kirk), May 14 (Daulton Varsho), July 21 (Jeff Hoffman), Aug. 13 (Anthony Santander) and Aug. 25 (Gimenez).

Over three-quarters of Toronto’s home games will include a promotion or theme day, the team said in a news release.

Trending Now

The Blue Jays kicked off their pre-season schedule Saturday afternoon against the New York Yankees in Dunedin, Fla. Toronto welcomes the Baltimore Orioles in its regular-season opener March 27 at Rogers Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2025.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices