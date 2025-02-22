Cape Breton police say 1 dead after shots fired at home

Send this page to someone via email

Cape Breton regional police say one person is dead after shots were fired at a residence in Whitney Pier, N.S.

Police say patrol officers responded earlier today to a single family residence on Shore Road after a complaint of multiple gun shots fired in the area.

They say a man was seen running from the residence and a white truck was seen leaving the scene.

Police say they attempted to stop the truck on Cow Bay Road in Sydney, N.S., but the occupants were able to pull over and flee into a wooded area nearby.

The police emergency response unit, two canine units and a drone unit were called in to assist with the search.

Three male suspects were later arrested at an apartment complex, but police have not said where it is located and haven’t released further details about the homicide.