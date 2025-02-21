Herro helps Heat fend off Raptors 120-111 in OT

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Tyler Herro led all scorers with 28 points as the Miami Heat recovered from a second-half collapse to beat the Toronto Raptors 120-111 in overtime on Friday.

Herro added seven assists as Miami (26-28) snapped a four-game losing skid. Andrew Wiggins of Vaughan, Ont., had 25 points and eight rebounds, while Bam Adebayo had a double-double with 19 points and 12 boards.

RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., scored 23 of his 29 points after halftime as Toronto (17-39) lost back-to-back games. Immanuel Quickley finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Scottie Barnes briefly left the game in the first quarter after rolling his ankle but returned to action to finish with 13 points and six rebounds in 38 minutes of play.

Jakob Poeltl (right hip pointer) remained out of the Raptors lineup, with Orlando Robinson starting at centre in his place. Robinson finished with nine points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Brandon Ingram (left ankle sprain), Toronto’s big trade-deadline acquisition, still does not have a timeline for his Raptors’ debut.

Takeaways

Heat: Wiggins made three free throws with 45.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter to tie the game 107-107 and force overtime. That momentum carried over to the extra period as the Heat went on a 12-2 run between the end of the fourth and the first three minutes of overtime.

Raptors: Trailing by as many as 14 points in the first quarter, Toronto clawed its way back into the game in the third, outscoring the visitors 32-27. Barrett and Quickley led the way with 10 and nine points, respectively, in the period to enter the fourth quarter behind by four.

Key moment

Quickley drilled a 26-foot three-pointer with 1:56 left in the game for a two-point lead, the biggest Raptors lead since the game’s opening basket.

Key stat

Barrett surpassed 7,000 points in his career with his 19th point of the game. He leads Toronto in points scored this season and is the fifth active Canadian in the NBA to reach the milestone.

Up next

Toronto hosts the Phoenix Suns on Sunday and Miami travels to Milwaukee to face the Bucks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2025.