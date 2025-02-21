Menu

Crime

Man injured while trying to break up fight dies in Calgary hospital, charges pending

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted February 21, 2025 6:38 pm
1 min read
Calgary man dies after being injured trying to break up fight
WATCH: A 24-year-old man has died after an assault at a southeast Calgary restaurant. As Adam MacVicar reports, police say a fight escalated when the victim tried to break it up.
A man who Calgary police said tried to break up a fight at a restaurant in the city’s southeast has died in hospital, and now charges are pending in the homicide investigation.

The man was injured earlier this week at an after-hours party at Hdmona Restaurant.

Police said on Monday around 6:20 a.m., a group of people were inside the restaurant at 2881 17 Ave S.E., when an fight broke out between two men.

Hdmona Restaurant at 2881 17 Ave S.E. in Calgary on Friday, February 21, 2025. View image in full screen
Hdmona Restaurant at 2881 17 Ave S.E. in Calgary on Friday, February 21, 2025. Global News

It escalated into a brawl in which several other people got involved. Police said during the large confrontation, a man who was attempting to calm the situation was struck in the head.

It’s not clear what condition he was in at this point but police said about 40 minutes after the fight, two friends of the victim took him to a home in Marlborough, where he was later picked up by a family member.

Later that Monday afternoon, around 3:30 p.m., the man was found unresponsive and was taken to hospital by EMS.

The victim, identified by police as Adonai Tekle, 24, died in hospital on Thursday.

An autopsy has been done but police did not release Tekle’s cause or manner of death.

Calgary police said investigators have taken one man into custody and charges are pending.

Global News spoke with the owner of Hdmona Restaurant, who is currently out of the country. She said the fight happened outside her restaurant on Monday and it will be closed for the next few days.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

