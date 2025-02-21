B.C. prepared to make ‘substantive changes’ to interprovincial trade barriers

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s economic development minister says the government plans to enter next week’s meeting with other provinces prepared to make “substantive changes” to its interprovincial trade barriers as the threat of hefty U.S. tariffs looms.

Diana Gibson says she met virtually today with her provincial counterparts on the Committee on Internal Trade and that there was an “incredible energy and commitment” to reduce trade barriers within the country.

She says B.C. is preparing to reduce its barriers so that goods and services will move more freely to help “unlock economic development” as well as support jobs and economic diversity.

If there is a national level of commitment to reduce barriers, Gibson says that B.C. will “do whatever is necessary” and will put forward legislation if that’s what is required.

Gibson says B.C. has been working with its counterparts to cut red tape through an effort to reduce barriers that are created by differences and duplication in standards and certifications across provinces that hinder trade.

On Thursday, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said his province will table legislation to reduce interprovincial trade barriers.

The committee on internal trade will meet again next Friday.