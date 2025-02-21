Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

B.C. prepared to make ‘substantive changes’ to interprovincial trade barriers

By Marcy Nicholson The Canadian Press
Posted February 21, 2025 5:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trudeau, premiers discuss easing interprovincial trade barriers'
Trudeau, premiers discuss easing interprovincial trade barriers
RELATED: U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats and the growing push to support Canadian industries are top of mind for Canada's premiers. David Akin explains which two premiers are pledging to scrap interprovincial trade barriers; and the issues Canada's first ministers want addressed.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

British Columbia’s economic development minister says the government plans to enter next week’s meeting with other provinces prepared to make “substantive changes” to its interprovincial trade barriers as the threat of hefty U.S. tariffs looms.

Diana Gibson says she met virtually today with her provincial counterparts on the Committee on Internal Trade and that there was an “incredible energy and commitment” to reduce trade barriers within the country.

She says B.C. is preparing to reduce its barriers so that goods and services will move more freely to help “unlock economic development” as well as support jobs and economic diversity.

Click to play video: 'CFIB on the need to dismantle interprovincial trade barriers'
CFIB on the need to dismantle interprovincial trade barriers
Trending Now

If there is a national level of commitment to reduce barriers, Gibson says that B.C. will “do whatever is necessary” and will put forward legislation if that’s what is required.

Story continues below advertisement

Gibson says B.C. has been working with its counterparts to cut red tape through an effort to reduce barriers that are created by differences and duplication in standards and certifications across provinces that hinder trade.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On Thursday, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said his province will table legislation to reduce interprovincial trade barriers.

The committee on internal trade will meet again next Friday.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices