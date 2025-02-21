Vehicles, homes in for a shock as temperatures flip in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

With Saskatchewan finally coming out of a deep freeze, people are taking advantage of the balmy weather.

But the mix of warm and cold temperatures can be very hard on your home and vehicles.

“I think that’s where the majority of the damage comes from,” Jesse Wiebe, Wiebe’s Roofing Owner said. “Not necessarily the frigid cold but it’s when we do turn into that freeze/thaw.”

As things started to melt, Wiebe said homeowners should keep an eye out for building ice.

“You’re going to see that wherever two roof sections kind of intersect. A little bit is normal but too much of it can cause damage.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The moisture could also mean danger for your attic.

“You’re not really going to know until you kind of poke your head up in your attic and see frost build up,” Wiebe explained. “If you do, it’s great to deal with it before it starts melting. You can kind of scrape it down and you can shopvac it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Shifting gears in temperature also means car maintenance should be a top priority according to James Lewko, the Driven Automotive repair general manager. Something like an oil change can go a long way.

“In the wintertime, your car really doesn’t get a chance to warm up,” he said. “Especially with the cold weather we have had. When it doesn’t get warmed up, then it doesn’t burn the acids out of the oil.”

And while it might not be time yet, the summer tires can eventually come out of storage.

“Anything above 7 C, winter tires really wear out quick and to get the best of your investment, we would recommend taking your tires off,” Lewko said.

Warm temperatures are expected to continue in Saskatchewan over the next week.