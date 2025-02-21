Arts groups press B.C. government to renew festival and event fund

Send this page to someone via email

A coalition of B.C. arts and culture groups is calling for a commitment from the provincial government to renew a program that funds fairs, festivals and events.

Two dozen organizations including the Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival, the PNE and the Vancouver Writers’ Festival have penned an open letter to the premier and arts and tourism minister calling for “urgent” on the B.C. Fairs, Festivals and Events Fund.

6:32 $16 million funding for B.C.’s struggling arts and culture industry

“During the NDP’s successful 2024 re-election campaign, we were elated to see your commitment to

‘Provide stable, year over year funding for fairs, festivals and events,'” the group wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

“However, as time continues to pass without news of what that funding will be, our industry becomes

more vulnerable and lacks the confidence to move forward.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Arts groups say they need clarity from the province sooner than later, in order to prepare for the busy summer season.

Claire Sakaki, executive director of Bard on the Beach, said festivals and events are still recovering from the damage done by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the group has met with Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport Minister Spencer Chandra-Herbert, and while he expressed support, has yet to commit to renewing the fund.

“There will be many problems going forward if this sector is not supported, Sakaki said.

“We will see more cancellations of events, we will see downsizing of organizations and offerings, and sadly, I do believe we will see more closures. It’s a time where we need to support this sector.”

Sakaki said arts groups recognize the province is facing financial challenges.

But she said tourism, arts and culture events can be a part of the solution.

“Our events contribute almost $9 billion to the provincial economy, we employ over 150,000 people, we offer thousands of events,” she said. “Those events don’t just bolster tourism, they really are the heart and soul, the backbone of so many of our communities.”

Story continues below advertisement

5:14 B.C. fairs, festivals and community events get a lifeline from the province

Chandra-Herbert said several funding programs, including the B.C. Arts Council and Community Gaming Grants remain open and taking applications.

The specific fund the arts groups are talking about, however, is currently being reviewed to ensure the province is getting the “biggest benefit” for its dollar.

“My commitment is still to arts and culture across B.C. … we are going to be making sure that people still have access to good supports for arts and culture, for festivals, for fairs,” he said.

“They want an answer yesterday, I always did when I worked in arts and culture — but the reality is this is the public’s money and we’ve got to make sure it is being used in the best way possible, that’s why we are doing this analysis right now.”

Story continues below advertisement

Chandra-Herbert said he hopes to have an update on the event fund “soon.”

B.C.’s NDP government is slated to deliver its 2025 budget on March 5.