Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Arts groups press B.C. government to renew festival and event fund

By Simon Little & Jennifer Palma Global News
Posted February 21, 2025 7:37 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Province provides funds for festivals, fairs and live events'
Province provides funds for festivals, fairs and live events
RELATED: Hold on to your seats because the show will go on after all. The B.C. government has announced millions of dollars in grants for festivals, fairs and live events. As Jennifer Palma reports, it may even revive one popular music fest that has already been cancelled. – Feb 16, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A coalition of B.C. arts and culture groups is calling for a commitment from the provincial government to renew a program that funds fairs, festivals and events.

Two dozen organizations including the Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival, the PNE and the Vancouver Writers’ Festival have penned an open letter to the premier and arts and tourism minister calling for “urgent” on the B.C. Fairs, Festivals and Events Fund.

Click to play video: '$16 million funding for B.C.’s struggling arts and culture industry'
$16 million funding for B.C.’s struggling arts and culture industry

“During the NDP’s successful 2024 re-election campaign, we were elated to see your commitment to
‘Provide stable, year over year funding for fairs, festivals and events,'” the group wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

“However, as time continues to pass without news of what that funding will be, our industry becomes
more vulnerable and lacks the confidence to move forward.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Arts groups say they need clarity from the province sooner than later, in order to prepare for the busy summer season.

Claire Sakaki, executive director of Bard on the Beach, said festivals and events are still recovering from the damage done by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the group has met with Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport Minister Spencer Chandra-Herbert, and while he expressed support, has yet to commit to renewing the fund.

“There will be many problems going forward if this sector is not supported, Sakaki said.

“We will see more cancellations of events, we will see downsizing of organizations and offerings, and sadly, I do believe we will see more closures. It’s a time where we need to support this sector.”

Sakaki said arts groups recognize the province is facing financial challenges.

But she said tourism, arts and culture events can be a part of the solution.

“Our events contribute almost $9 billion to the provincial economy, we employ over 150,000 people, we offer thousands of events,” she said. “Those events don’t just bolster tourism, they really are the heart and soul, the backbone of so many of our communities.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C. fairs, festivals and community events get a lifeline from the province'
B.C. fairs, festivals and community events get a lifeline from the province

Chandra-Herbert said several funding programs, including the B.C. Arts Council and Community Gaming Grants remain open and taking applications.

The specific fund the arts groups are talking about, however, is currently being reviewed to ensure the province is getting the “biggest benefit” for its dollar.

“My commitment is still to arts and culture across B.C. … we are going to be making sure that people still have access to good supports for arts and culture, for festivals, for fairs,” he said.

“They want an answer yesterday, I always did when I worked in arts and culture — but the reality is this is the public’s money and we’ve got to make sure it is being used in the best way possible, that’s why we are doing this analysis right now.”

Story continues below advertisement

Chandra-Herbert said he hopes to have an update on the event fund “soon.”

B.C.’s NDP government is slated to deliver its 2025 budget on March 5.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices