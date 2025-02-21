Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Teen accused in Evan Hardy Collegiate fire attack chooses judge-alone trial

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted February 21, 2025 1:47 pm
1 min read
Flowers and signs of support have been left outside Evan Hardy Collegiate after a 15-year-old girl was lit on fire at school on Sept. 5, 2024. View image in full screen
Flowers and signs of support have been left outside Evan Hardy Collegiate after a 15-year-old girl was lit on fire at school on Sept. 5, 2024. Nicole Healey / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

After five months of adjournment, the 14-year-old girl accused of lighting another student on fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate will soon be tried as an adult.

The accused, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing charges of attempted murder, arson, aggravated assault and unlawfully causing bodily harm.

She is also facing charges of assault and uttering threats in relation to another incident while in custody.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Crown prosecutor Ainsley Furlonger told the court she intends to seek an adult sentence on the four charges from the incident at Evan Hardy Collegiate.

The teen has not yet entered a plea in the case, but dates for a preliminary inquiry are now set.

In court Friday, the youth chose to have a preliminary inquiry and be tried at the Court of King’s Bench with a judge alone.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Early on in the case, the defence was granted a 30-day assessment to determine if the accused would be found not criminally responsible, on the grounds she is suffering from a mental disorder.

There has been no mention of the results of that assessment since.

The teen returns to court in May for robust case management for this and the other charges.

The preliminary inquiry is scheduled for the week of July 14, with the accused expected to appear in person.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices