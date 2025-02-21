Teen accused in Evan Hardy Collegiate fire attack chooses judge-alone trial

Send this page to someone via email

After five months of adjournment, the 14-year-old girl accused of lighting another student on fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate will soon be tried as an adult.

The accused, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing charges of attempted murder, arson, aggravated assault and unlawfully causing bodily harm.

She is also facing charges of assault and uttering threats in relation to another incident while in custody.

Crown prosecutor Ainsley Furlonger told the court she intends to seek an adult sentence on the four charges from the incident at Evan Hardy Collegiate.

The teen has not yet entered a plea in the case, but dates for a preliminary inquiry are now set.

In court Friday, the youth chose to have a preliminary inquiry and be tried at the Court of King’s Bench with a judge alone.

Early on in the case, the defence was granted a 30-day assessment to determine if the accused would be found not criminally responsible, on the grounds she is suffering from a mental disorder.

There has been no mention of the results of that assessment since.

The teen returns to court in May for robust case management for this and the other charges.

The preliminary inquiry is scheduled for the week of July 14, with the accused expected to appear in person.