Halifax police release photos of vehicle in hit and run that injured teen at bus stop

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police have released images of a vehicle believed to have struck a teen in Bedford, N.S., last month in a hit-and-run case.

The 15-year-old boy was standing at a bus stop at the corner of Lodge Drive and Bedford Highway at around 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 28 when he says he was hit by a vehicle.

Images shared by Halifax Regional Police show a white SUV, possibly a Mazda CX-5, believed to have been involved in the incident.

View image in full screen Halifax Regional Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating the driver involved in a hit and run that occurred in Bedford. Provided/Halifax Regional Police

The teen, Vincente Moreira, told Global News at the time that the impact left him with a concussion, a broken collarbone and bruises.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t really remember [what happened]. I just remember waking up in a puddle and being lifted up by an ambulance,” he said.

Temperatures had dipped to -10 C at the time, and his father, Miguel, said it was unbelievable that someone could have left his son there on the ground.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“When you first hit someone, I can consider it an accident,” he said. “But when the driver takes the choice to leave my son on the ground, then that person is a criminal.

“He could have died in the cold.”

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call 902-490-502 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.