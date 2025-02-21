Menu

Crime

Halifax police release photos of vehicle in hit and run that injured teen at bus stop

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 21, 2025 2:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Halifax-area teen victim of hit-and-run'
Halifax-area teen victim of hit-and-run
A 15-year-old boy was hit by a car this week in the Halifax area. The driver who hit him fled the scene, leaving the boy and family wondering how someone could do such a thing. Angela Capobianco reports. – Jan 30, 2025
Halifax police have released images of a vehicle believed to have struck a teen in Bedford, N.S., last month in a hit-and-run case.

The 15-year-old boy was standing at a bus stop at the corner of Lodge Drive and Bedford Highway at around 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 28 when he says he was hit by a vehicle.

Images shared by Halifax Regional Police show a white SUV, possibly a Mazda CX-5, believed to have been involved in the incident.

Halifax Regional Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating the driver involved in a hit and run that occurred in Bedford. View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating the driver involved in a hit and run that occurred in Bedford. Provided/Halifax Regional Police

The teen, Vincente Moreira, told Global News at the time that the impact left him with a concussion, a broken collarbone and bruises.

“I don’t really remember [what happened]. I just remember waking up in a puddle and being lifted up by an ambulance,” he said.
Temperatures had dipped to -10 C at the time, and his father, Miguel, said it was unbelievable that someone could have left his son there on the ground.

“When you first hit someone, I can consider it an accident,” he said. “But when the driver takes the choice to leave my son on the ground, then that person is a criminal.

“He could have died in the cold.”

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call 902-490-502 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

