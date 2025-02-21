Halifax police release photos of vehicle in hit and run that injured teen at bus stop

Halifax police have released images of a vehicle believed to have struck a teen in Bedford, N.S., last month in a hit-and-run case.
The 15-year-old boy was standing at a bus stop at the corner of Lodge Drive and Bedford Highway at around 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 28 when he says he was hit by a vehicle.
Images shared by Halifax Regional Police show a white SUV, possibly a Mazda CX-5, believed to have been involved in the incident.
The teen, Vincente Moreira, told Global News at the time that the impact left him with a concussion, a broken collarbone and bruises.
Temperatures had dipped to -10 C at the time, and his father, Miguel, said it was unbelievable that someone could have left his son there on the ground.
“When you first hit someone, I can consider it an accident,” he said. “But when the driver takes the choice to leave my son on the ground, then that person is a criminal.
“He could have died in the cold.”
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver.
Anyone with information is asked to call 902-490-502 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
