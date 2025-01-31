Halifax teen wakes ‘up in a puddle,’ left alone in cold after hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax family is desperately searching for answers after a hit and run left their 15-year-old son injured and alone in the freezing cold.

Vincente Moreira was standing at a bus stop at the corner of Lodge Drive and Bedford Highway at around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday when he was hit by a vehicle. The impact left him with a concussion, a broken collarbone and bruises.

“I don’t really remember. I just remember waking up in a puddle and being lifted up by an ambulance,” Vincente told Global News.

The driver fled the scene, leaving Vincente lying on the ground in -10 C weather. His parents, Miguel Moreira and Janita Rodriguez, say they were in shock when they learned what happened.

'He could have died'

Miguel was driving home when he got an urgent call from his wife, telling him to come home immediately.

“I would never imagine something like this happening here,” he said. “I would have never imagined my son, just 15 years old, in an accident. He was waiting for the bus like any other person.”

When police informed the parents that the incident was a hit and run, Miguel was in disbelief.

“When you first hit someone, I can consider it an accident,” he said. “But when the driver takes the choice to leave my son on the ground, then that person is a criminal.

“He could have died in the cold.”

Vincente’s mother also expressed her deep concern regarding the matter.

“When I first got to the hospital, his face was covered in blood,” Rodriguez said.

“He was shaking completely but kept saying it’s OK.”

'A daily occurence'

According to Halifax Regional Police, hit-and-run incidents are common.

“Unfortunately, hit and runs are a daily occurrence,” Const. Martin Cromwell said.

In the past year, police have documented 1,427 hit-and-run incidents in the region, with 18 occurring in the past month, according to official reports from Halifax police.

In an effort to gather more information, the family has turned to social media, hoping someone might come forward with details about the driver. While police have not yet released any specifics about the suspect, they are actively investigating.

The family is urging anyone who may have seen a damaged white SUV — potentially with a broken right tire and headlight — to contact authorities.

“It’s very unsettling,” Miguel said.