Canada

Woman films stunning moment avalanche plummets down cliff on to Quebec highway

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted February 21, 2025 4:21 pm
2 min read
Woman films stunning moment avalanche plummets down cliff onto highway in Quebec
WATCH: Woman films stunning moment avalanche plummets down cliff on to highway in Quebec
A woman caught the moment an avalanche shot down a cliff and buried her vehicle that was driving along an oceanside highway in Quebec’s Gaspé Peninsula earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Lisa Bond and her husband were driving eastbound in a pickup truck at around noon along coastal route 132 when she happened to have been filming the moment three climbers scaling the cliff triggered a sizeable avalanche.

Sûreté du Québec police say the climbers ignored the avalanche warnings in the area after the province got a record amount of snow this past week.

Quebec man killed in Utah avalanche remembered as avid outdoorsman

“It happened so fast that by the time I saw it coming, we were already totally covered in snow,” Bond told Global News over the phone on Friday. “I didn’t have time to realize what was going on until we were being pushed on to the cement guard on the side of the highway.

“If that guard wasn’t there, we would have been pushed over the edge into the frozen water.”

The Gaspé-native said she shot her arm out the window to wave to oncoming traffic and make sure the cement truck driving up behind them would see them and stop.

“If I had been driving my little white Mitsubishi instead of the pickup, we would have been buried and no one would have spotted us.”

Two of the mountain climbers fled the scene, but one person was filmed slowly descending the cliff after the group caused the extremely dangerous incident. Authorities said all three climbers were thankfully unharmed.

“We are a bite-size town, so we will know who fled for sure,” Bond said, adding that the climbers could possibly face a fine.

Bond and her husband both got their vitals checked in the ambulance and the couple was in healthy condition and didn’t require any medical attention.

“We went home to hug the kids and the dog,” she said.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

