SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario Liberals make $65B in new promises, pledge to find $28B in savings

By Allison Jones and Liam Casey The Canadian Press
Posted February 21, 2025 11:38 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario election: Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie sits down with Global News'
Ontario election: Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie sits down with Global News
WATCH - Ontario election: Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie sits down with Global News – Feb 13, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario’s Liberals are promising $65 billion in new spending over four years, along with finding more than $28 billion in efficiencies, in a platform they say contains no new taxes or tax increases.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie released the party’s full platform Friday, as did the NDP, with less than a week to go until election day on Thursday.

Crombie also highlighted some previously unannounced promises on education in the platform, including building 90 new schools, establishing a lower student-to-teacher ratio, and shortening teachers’ college programs to one year to alleviate the teacher shortage.

The Liberal platform estimates that their health-care promises, including attaching every Ontarian to a family doctor, would cost $29 billion over four years and a group of promises including home building, responding to tariffs and implementing tax cuts are costed at $26 billion over four years, though a more specific breakdown was not available.

Story continues below advertisement

The NDP platform promises $70 billion in new spending over three years along with $37 billion in new revenue and savings, including increasing capital gains taxes, creating new tax brackets for ultra-high earners and imposing a luxury residence tax.

Click to play video: 'Ontario election: Did the debate change the race?'
Ontario election: Did the debate change the race?
Trending Now

NDP Leader Marit Stiles has already announced the bulk of the party’s promises, including a monthly grocery rebate, connecting everyone to a family doctor, establishing a public builder for 300,000 affordable homes and creating a universal school food program.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The NDP says they would put $10.5 billion over three years into public health – including their promise to attach everyone to team-based primary care – their home-building plan would cost $7.5 billion over three years and their grocery rebate would cost $11 billion over that time.

The party estimates that new tax brackets for those earning $300,000, $400,000 and $500,000 a year would bring in about $3 billion per year, and increasing the amount of capital gains subject to tax from 50 per cent to 80 per cent would bring in about $3.5 billion per year.

Story continues below advertisement

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is in Washington, D.C., for the second time during this election campaign for another round of meetings to push back against U.S. tariff threats.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices