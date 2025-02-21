Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Quebec girl, 13, dies after she was found buried in snow in Montreal suburb

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 21, 2025 11:32 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Blizzard hits Montreal with massive snowfall'
Blizzard hits Montreal with massive snowfall
RELATED - Blizzard hits Montreal with massive snowfall
Police say a 13-year-old girl who was found buried in snow in a Montreal suburb on Tuesday has died.

Const. Erika Grondin with the police in Châteauguay, Que., confirmed the girl’s death and said police would assist the coroner’s office in an investigation.

Police said emergency services were dispatched around 4 p.m. Tuesday after the girl was found unresponsive under a collapsed snowbank in front of a residence on Montreal’s South Shore.

First responders tried to revive the girl before transporting her to hospital in critical condition.

Châteauguay Mayor Éric Allard has said the girl had probably been trapped in a collapsed snow tunnel, after about 70 centimetres of snow fell in the Montreal region during two recent storms.

Grondin says police are still investigating and the coroner will determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

