Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vernon, B.C. apartment residents without heat for more than a month

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted February 20, 2025 8:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vernon apartment building without heat for a month'
Vernon apartment building without heat for a month
Residents in a Vernon apartment building say they have been living without heat for more than a month. They're now begging the landlord to fix the issue while they use space heaters to keep their units warm. Victoria Femia reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Going inside to escape the cold hasn’t been an option for Willow Manor apartment residents in Vernon, B.C.

Global News is not identifying the residents due to privacy concerns.

“At night time it’s been brutal,” a resident told Global News. “Some days we have to bundle up with three blankets, PJs. I had chunks of ice on my windows.”

The heat in the Vernon building, owned by Endicott Living, hasn’t been working for over a month, leaving tenants in a vulnerable position.

“My family has gotten sick within the last month. We have small kids, my daughter’s fever was over 40 C the other day, we had to bring her to the hospital,” said another resident.

Click to play video: 'First big snowfall of the season hits Kelowna'
First big snowfall of the season hits Kelowna
Trending Now

With the heat going out at the start of the cold snap, residents had little recourse against the chill.

Story continues below advertisement

“-20 C was pretty bad in our living room, we have a small space heater provided by the landlord, but it doesn’t do much, still very cold at night,” the second resident said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

According to tenants, the landlord said the heat would be fixed once the temperature hits above 0 C, but with multiple days at that temperature, it has yet to be fixed.

Residents were given a $100 rebate, but with the added use of space heaters, those savings are going towards their hydro bill.

Global News reached out to Willow Manor and Endicott Living for comment but did not receive a response.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices