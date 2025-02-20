Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

B.C.’s South Coast in for a soaking as atmospheric rivers move in

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 20, 2025 6:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'BC River Forecast Centre on unusually dry January'
BC River Forecast Centre on unusually dry January
RELATED: Global News Morning speaks with BC River Forecast Centre Hydrologist Jonathan Boyd about Southern B.C.'s January dry spell and what the lack of precipitation means for snowpack and reservoir levels. – Jan 29, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

People living on B.C.’s South Coast are in for a soggy weekend, with a series of four Pacific systems set to move across the region.

Global BC Senior Meteorologist Kristi Gordon says the South Coast will see four wet weather systems, one per day, Friday through Monday.

“Two of these systems, Saturday and Sunday, will be Atmospheric Rivers however the ‘fire hose’ of rain is forecast to target areas just south of the U.S. border,” Gordon said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Despite this, the region is expected to see a “prolonged period of rain,” with up to 80 millimetres of rain through Monday.

That’s more than double the precipitation that has fallen on the region through the first three weeks of February and would push the month’s rainfall back to average after nearly two weeks of dry weather, Gordon said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This amount of rain will be primarily beneficial to the region,” Gordon said.

Trending Now

“However, increased rainfall rates on Saturday and Sunday may cause some hazards like minor flooding, including pooling water on roads and reduced visibility.”

Temperatures in Metro Vancouver are also forecast to climb to 11 C to 12 C, likely pushing freezing levels above the local mountains, with the potential to melt some of the lower and mid-elevation snowpack,” Gordon said.

The exact timing and position of those systems could change in the coming days, and Gordon advised people to stay tuned to weather forecasts for updates.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices