BC Conservative MLA says drugs took ‘unsurmountable’ toll on her family

Send this page to someone via email

The House Leader of the Opposition B.C. Conservatives has described the “unsurmountable” price paid by her family in the province’s toxic drug crisis, which she said had claimed the lives of two of her brothers, a niece and a nephew.

A’aliya Warbus said that just last week she attended a memorial for one brother who died from “a lethal dose of drugs” a year ago.

2:23 B.C. overhauls safe supply program

“Not only did it take two of my brothers, but also my niece, who died alone in a tent, in one of the tent cities, from an overdose by herself,” she said in question period in the B.C. Legislature on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

A member of the Sto:lo Nation and the daughter of former lieutenant-governor Steven Point, Warbus paused at several points as she choked on her words.

“Just last fall, we buried my 13-year-old nephew, because he found a wallet with drugs in it, which he did that night in his bed while his mom slept in the next room. And he was not an addict,” she said, before renewing calls for a public inquiry into what she called the “failed experiment of safe supply.”

She said family members of those who had died deserved a transparent and accountable public inquiry “to expose who knew what, when.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The issue of the government’s safer-supply drug program, in which addicted people are prescribed alternatives to street drugs, has dominated debate in the B.C. Legislature which is sitting this week for the first time in nine months.

3:31 B.C. makes changes to prescribed opioid alternatives program

On Wednesday, the NDP government announced a major revamp of the program, converting it to a “witnessed-only” model in which users are watched as they consume prescribed opioids, instead of being allowed to take them away.

Story continues below advertisement

Osborne said this was to prevent diversion of the drugs onto the street.

Health Minister Josie Osborne offered “sincere condolences” to Warbus, saying her experiences were “difficult to imagine.”

“I want to acknowledge that this crisis has touched Indigenous Peoples in particular, in a very disproportionate way,” Osborne said.

But she said the safer-supply program had helped many people, and the government had to “act on evidence,” and it would continue with the program to get people the supports they need.

Warbus had said that one of her brothers died because the government “not only failed to stop the flow of fentanyl into our communities, they then inflated the market with so-called safe supply or safer supply.”

1:42 B.C. Conservatives release leaked Ministry of Health presentation on safe supply

DJ Larkin, executive director of the Canadian Drug Policy Coalition, said that “the data does not support that.”

Story continues below advertisement

“That is conflating two things. The unregulated market of fentanyl, which includes analogues, benzodiazepines, tranquillizers, is what is driving people dying, and it tragic, and all of us are harmed by that,” Larkin said.

“Safe-supply programs are not driving those deaths. The coroner data has been very clear on this that it is the unregulated drug market, not pharmaceuticals.”

More than 16,000 people have died in British Columbia since the toxic drug crisis was declared a public health emergency in April 2016.

Last year’s death toll of 2,253 people was down 13 per cent, lower than any year since 2020.

Opposition Leader John Rustad has accused Premier David Eby and his government of “gaslighting” the province over the issue of safer supply and drug diversion.

Last March, both the RCMP’s commanding officer in B.C. and then-solicitor general Mike Farnworth said there was no evidence of “widespread” diversion of prescription alternatives.

But earlier this month, a leaked Health Ministry briefing for police said a “significant portion” of opioids prescribed in B.C. were being diverted, and prescribed alternatives were being trafficked provincially, nationally and internationally.

Rustad took credit for Thursday’s policy shift, saying on social media that the government had “caved on one of Eby’s signature policy proposals.”

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Brenna Owen in Vancouver