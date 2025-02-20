Deal reached to keep dozens of sexual health clinics open another year, B.C. group says

Send this page to someone via email

The closure of dozens of sexual and reproductive health clinics across British Columbia has been warded off, at least for now, according to the non-profit group that operates them.

Options for Sexual Health directly operates 30 clinics throughout B.C., providing services including birth control and pregnancy support, sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing, along with care and sex education.

In December, it warned that it was facing a major funding shortage, and could have been forced to close all but five clinics by April. It said it needed a $1.5 million bump to its annual funding to keep all 30 clinics open or $800,000 top-up funding to keep half of them open.

In an open letter last week, the group said the Ministry of Health had “committed in principle” to keeping all of the clinics open for the coming year and “continue discussions to design a long-term sustainable solution.”

“The Ministry of Health is committed to ensuring sexual and reproductive health services and care continue to be accessible in BC. In partnership with the Ministry of Health, PHSA, and the regional Health Authorities, we will collaboratively engage in a Strategic Review process to evaluate the future role of Options in BC’s health landscape,” it said.

Options says its clinics are a critical resource, particularly in rural and remote communities that have poor access to reproductive and sexual health care.

Without the clinics, it said many people would be left accessing services via an emergency room or by driving hundreds of kilometres.

Options clinics currently serve about 14,000 people per year, with a focus on vulnerable populations including youth, newcomers to Canada, the LGBTQ2+ community and residents and visitors to tourist hubs.