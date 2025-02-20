Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Deal reached to keep dozens of sexual health clinics open another year, B.C. group says

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 20, 2025 3:42 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Options for Sexual Health faces closures if funding not increased'
Options for Sexual Health faces closures if funding not increased
RELATED: An organization that provides reproductive care in B.C. is on the brink of closure. Options for Sexual Health is asking the provincial government for an increase to its funding or it says it will have to close the majority of its locations. Alissa Thibault has more. – Dec 30, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The closure of dozens of sexual and reproductive health clinics across British Columbia has been warded off, at least for now, according to the non-profit group that operates them.

Options for Sexual Health directly operates 30 clinics throughout B.C., providing services including birth control and pregnancy support, sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing, along with care and sex education.

In December, it warned that it was facing a major funding shortage, and could have been forced to close all but five clinics by April. It said it needed a $1.5 million bump to its annual funding to keep all 30 clinics open or $800,000 top-up funding to keep half of them open.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In an open letter last week, the group said the Ministry of Health had “committed in principle” to keeping all of the clinics open for the coming year and “continue discussions to design a long-term sustainable solution.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Pharmacists can prescribe contraception'
Health Matters: Pharmacists can prescribe contraception
Trending Now

“The Ministry of Health is committed to ensuring sexual and reproductive health services and care continue to be accessible in BC. In partnership with the Ministry of Health, PHSA, and the regional Health Authorities, we will collaboratively engage in a Strategic Review process to evaluate the future role of Options in BC’s health landscape,” it said.

Options says its clinics are a critical resource, particularly in rural and remote communities that have poor access to reproductive and sexual health care.

Without the clinics, it said many people would be left accessing services via an emergency room or by driving hundreds of kilometres.

Options clinics currently serve about 14,000 people per year, with a focus on vulnerable populations including youth, newcomers to Canada, the LGBTQ2+ community and residents and visitors to tourist hubs.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices