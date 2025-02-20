Sports groups slam smaller pool design for new Vancouver Aquatic Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouverites are getting a first look at the proposed design for a new Vancouver Aquatic Centre, and not everyone is happy.

The Vancouver Park Board says the five-decade-old pool has reached the end of its service life, and the facility has, in some cases, literally begun crumbling.

This week, the park board revealed the first renderings of its planned replacement, which would include diving boards, more windows and a larger fitness centre.

What it won’t include is a 50-metre pool, something the current incarnation has and which athletic groups say is in high demand.

Instead, the city’s plan is to build a smaller 25-metre main lap pool, a hot pool and a leisure and teaching pool.

“The only 50-metre pool we can rent at right now is the Vancouver Aquatic Centre,” said Philip Skinder, director and head coach of the Pacific Lifesaving Club and Pacific Swim Academy.

“If this becomes a 25-metre pool we lose about half a kilometre square of pool space … you are going to have to share less space with more people.”

The club teaches swimming, lifesaving and instruction skills to about 400 kids a year, and competes internationally.

Skinder said its programming is already at capacity, with many on wait lists.

Critics also worry about the effects of closing the pool for years of construction without an alternative in place.

“All of a sudden they are going to cut the pool in half and close it down for three years,” said Kelly Taitinger, head coach of the Canadian Dolphin Swim Club which includes more than 250 members.

“Basically it will destroy the club, I believe, because we train out of this pool only, 260 people. Trying to find space and time for that many people is going to be hardship.”

Vancouver Park Board Vice-Chair Brennan Bastyovanszky said he empathizes with athletes’ concerns about the proposed changes.

“As a swimmer, I prefer 50 metres. I like doing laps, I know a number of the athletes, sports teams and swim clubs, they need a 50-metre pool. It’s really important,” he said.

“But on the other side, there is a huge demand in this community for leisure pools, and … the nearest one you’ve got like Lord Byng, Hillcrest Centre, and those are really far away.”

Bastyovanszky said in its current configuration, the pool is only used at about 30 per cent capacity, while under the new configuration, the city expects it to top 80 per cent.

“So there will be a larger number of people coming through here, more people learning to swim, but yeah it is going to impact some of the current sports users,” he said.

Voters approved $140 million for the new facility in a plebiscite during the 2022 municipal election, however the question in that vote specifically mentioned a 50-metre pool.

User groups have now launched a petition that has collected more than 6,000 signatures.