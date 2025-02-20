Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Did you feel it? No damages reported after earthquake shakes parts of Alberta, B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2025 2:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'A look into Vancouver’s earthquake preparation for the ‘big one’'
A look into Vancouver’s earthquake preparation for the ‘big one’
Chances are at some point, a large earthquake will hit the west coast. Troy Charles takes a look at the hidden system Vancouver has but hopes to never have to use. – Jan 19, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Federal government agency Earthquakes Canada says some Alberta and B.C. residents may have felt the ground shake Thursday morning.

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake was detected roughly 63 kilometres northeast of Grande Cache, Alta., but it isn’t believed to have caused any damage.

The agency said the quake would have been lightly felt in the surrounding communities of Edson, Grand Prairie and Whitecourt, as well as in Prince George, B.C.

The approximate location of earthquake northeast of Grande Cache, Alta. on Thursday, February 20, 2025.
The approximate location of earthquake northeast of Grande Cache, Alta. on Thursday, February 20, 2025. Credit: Earthquakes Canada

Its magnitude scale says quakes between 3.5 and 5.4 are “often felt, but rarely cause damage.”

Story continues below advertisement

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake last week in B.C. shook the ground in Victoria, Sidney and parts of Vancouver Island.

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Alberta’s most recent earthquake was a 3.7 magnitude rumble last month that was felt in Lake Louise and Banff.

Click to play video: 'Earthquake confirmed in northern Alberta, no reports of damage'
Earthquake confirmed in northern Alberta, no reports of damage
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices