Did you feel it? No damages reported after earthquake shakes parts of Alberta, B.C.

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Federal government agency Earthquakes Canada says some Alberta and B.C. residents may have felt the ground shake Thursday morning.

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake was detected roughly 63 kilometres northeast of Grande Cache, Alta., but it isn’t believed to have caused any damage.

The agency said the quake would have been lightly felt in the surrounding communities of Edson, Grand Prairie and Whitecourt, as well as in Prince George, B.C.

The approximate location of earthquake northeast of Grande Cache, Alta. on Thursday, February 20, 2025. Credit: Earthquakes Canada

Its magnitude scale says quakes between 3.5 and 5.4 are “often felt, but rarely cause damage.”

Story continues below advertisement

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake last week in B.C. shook the ground in Victoria, Sidney and parts of Vancouver Island.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Alberta’s most recent earthquake was a 3.7 magnitude rumble last month that was felt in Lake Louise and Banff.