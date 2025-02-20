Menu

Crime

Toronto couple charged after allegedly defrauding hundreds through phone scam

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2025 12:20 pm
1 min read
A Toronto couple is facing charges after allegedly defrauding hundreds of Canadians out of millions of dollars.
A Toronto couple is facing charges after allegedly defrauding hundreds of Canadians out of millions of dollars. The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. GAC
A Toronto couple is facing charges after allegedly defrauding hundreds of Canadians out of millions of dollars.

RCMP allege the pair used technology to hide their phone number in order to pose as bank, government or police employees and trick people into handing over money.

They say the suspects, who are 29 and 31, used a spoofing website to make phone calls while displaying a false caller ID.

RCMP say they searched the couple’s home and seized a “trove” of items, including electronic devices.

Trending Now

They say at least 570 people were defrauded, though that number may increase after the devices seized in the search are analyzed.

The suspects have been charged with fraud, laundering the proceeds of crime, unauthorized possession of credit card data and other offences.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

