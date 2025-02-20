Toronto couple charged after allegedly defrauding hundreds through phone scam

See more sharing options

A Toronto couple is facing charges after allegedly defrauding hundreds of Canadians out of millions of dollars.

RCMP allege the pair used technology to hide their phone number in order to pose as bank, government or police employees and trick people into handing over money.

They say the suspects, who are 29 and 31, used a spoofing website to make phone calls while displaying a false caller ID.

RCMP say they searched the couple’s home and seized a “trove” of items, including electronic devices.

They say at least 570 people were defrauded, though that number may increase after the devices seized in the search are analyzed.

The suspects have been charged with fraud, laundering the proceeds of crime, unauthorized possession of credit card data and other offences.