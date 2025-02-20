SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Ontario election 2025: Where the leaders are on Thursday, Feb. 20

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2025 6:38 am
1 min read
Ontario election: Did the debate change the race?
Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Thursday, Feb. 20:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Milton: Ford is making an announcement and speaking to reporters at 11 a.m.

Concord: Ford will visit workers at the Carpenters Regional Council.

Burlington: Ford will also meet with workers at the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local 128.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles

Toronto: Stiles is set to vote in the morning before making campaign stops in Beaches-East York and Toronto St. Paul’s.

Brampton: She is also scheduled to make a third campaign stop later in the day.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie

Toronto: Crombie will give a speech at the Canadian Club at 12:45 p.m.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Kitchener: Schreiner will make an announcement with local candidate Aislinn Clancy at 10 a.m.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

