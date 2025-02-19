RCMP to provide update on Carry the Kettle homicides

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP are set to provide an update at 4 p.m. on the quadruple homicide that occurred on Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation on Feb. 4.

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, the Commanding Officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP, and Inspector Ashley St. Germaine, Senior Investigative Officer with the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crimes Branch are expected to speak on the investigation.

The last time RCMP spoke on the homicide was on Feb. 11, when the identity of the victims was released.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The deceased victims are:

34-year-old Tracey Hotomani of Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation.

44-year-old Sheldon Quewezance of Zagime Anishinabek.

47-year-old Shauna Fay of Indian Head.

51-year-old Terry Jack of Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation.

View image in full screen The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service, in conjunction with the Saskatchewan RCMP and in collaboration with the families of the deceased victims, are releasing the names of the people who died as a result of the homicides on Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation on February 4, 2025. Courtesy of the Saskatchewan RCMP

As of Wednesday, no arrests had been made in relation to the deaths of the victims.