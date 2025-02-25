Ontario election 2025: Wellington-Halton Hills

Wellington-Halton Hills is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Ted Arnott who first took office in 1990. Arnott collected 25,049 votes, winning 50.61 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Wellington-Halton Hills in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Joseph Racinsky
Ontario NDP: Simone Kent
Ontario Liberal Party: Alex Hilson
Green Party of Ontario: Bronwynne Wilton
New Blue Party of Ontario: Stephen Kitras
Ontario Party: Jason Medland
Independent: Ron Patava
