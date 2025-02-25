Ontario election 2025: Wellington-Halton Hills

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Halton Hills is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Ted Arnott who first took office in 1990. Arnott collected 25,049 votes, winning 50.61 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Wellington-Halton Hills in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Joseph Racinsky Ontario NDP: Simone Kent Ontario Liberal Party: Alex Hilson Green Party of Ontario: Bronwynne Wilton New Blue Party of Ontario: Stephen Kitras Ontario Party: Jason Medland Independent: Ron Patava