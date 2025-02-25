Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Wellington-Halton Hills

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:35 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Joseph Racinsky
    Joseph Racinsky
    PC Party of Ontario
  • Simone Kent
    Simone Kent
    Ontario NDP
  • Alex Hilson
    Alex Hilson
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Bronwynne Wilton
    Bronwynne Wilton
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Stephen Kitras
    Stephen Kitras
    New Blue Party of Ontario
  • Jason Medland
    Jason Medland
    Ontario Party
  • Ron Patava
    Ron Patava
    Independent
Wellington-Halton Hills is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Ted Arnott who first took office in 1990. Arnott collected 25,049 votes, winning 50.61 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Wellington-Halton Hills in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Joseph Racinsky

Ontario NDP: Simone Kent

Ontario Liberal Party: Alex Hilson

Green Party of Ontario: Bronwynne Wilton

New Blue Party of Ontario: Stephen Kitras

Ontario Party: Jason Medland

Independent: Ron Patava

