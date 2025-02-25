Ontario election 2025: University-Rosedale

University-Rosedale is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Jessica Bell who first took office in 2018. Bell collected 13,961 votes, winning 37.55 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent University-Rosedale in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Ontario NDP: Jessica Bell (Incumbent)
PC Party of Ontario: Sydney Pothakos
Ontario Liberal Party: Pam Jeffery
Green Party of Ontario: Ignacio Mongrell
New Blue Party of Ontario: Dylan Harris
