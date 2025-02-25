Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: University-Rosedale

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:35 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Jessica Bell
    Jessica Bell
    Ontario NDP
    Incumbent
  • Sydney Pothakos
    Sydney Pothakos
    PC Party of Ontario
  • Pam Jeffery
    Pam Jeffery
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Ignacio Mongrell
    Ignacio Mongrell
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Dylan Harris
    Dylan Harris
    New Blue Party of Ontario
University-Rosedale is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Jessica Bell who first took office in 2018. Bell collected 13,961 votes, winning 37.55 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent University-Rosedale in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: Jessica Bell (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Sydney Pothakos

Ontario Liberal Party: Pam Jeffery

Green Party of Ontario: Ignacio Mongrell

New Blue Party of Ontario: Dylan Harris

