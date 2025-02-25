Ontario election 2025: Parry Sound-Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

Parry Sound-Muskoka is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Graydon Smith who first took office in 2022. Smith collected 20,216 votes, winning 45.37 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Parry Sound-Muskoka in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Graydon Smith (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Jim Ronholm Ontario Liberal Party: David Innes Green Party of Ontario: Matt Richter Ontario Party: Helen Kroeker New Blue Party of Ontario: Brandon Nicksy