Canada

Ontario election 2025: Parry Sound-Muskoka

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:37 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Graydon Smith
    Graydon Smith
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Jim Ronholm
    Jim Ronholm
    Ontario NDP
  • David Innes
    David Innes
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Matt Richter
    Matt Richter
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Helen Kroeker
    Helen Kroeker
    Ontario Party
  • Brandon Nicksy
    Brandon Nicksy
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Parry Sound-Muskoka is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Graydon Smith who first took office in 2022. Smith collected 20,216 votes, winning 45.37 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Parry Sound-Muskoka in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Graydon Smith (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Jim Ronholm

Ontario Liberal Party: David Innes

Green Party of Ontario: Matt Richter

Ontario Party: Helen Kroeker

New Blue Party of Ontario: Brandon Nicksy

