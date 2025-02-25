Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Hamilton East-Stoney Creek

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Neil Lumsden
    Neil Lumsden
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Zaigham Butt
    Zaigham Butt
    Ontario NDP
  • Heino Doessing
    Heino Doessing
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Pascale Marchand
    Pascale Marchand
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Heather Curnew
    Heather Curnew
    Ontario Party
  • Wieslawa Derlatka
    Wieslawa Derlatka
    New Blue Party of Ontario
  • Drew Garvie
    Drew Garvie
    Communist
Hamilton East-Stoney Creek is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Neil Lumsden who first took office in 2022. Lumsden collected 12,166 votes, winning 34.6 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Hamilton East-Stoney Creek in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Neil Lumsden (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Zaigham Butt

Ontario Liberal Party: Heino Doessing

Green Party of Ontario: Pascale Marchand

Ontario Party: Heather Curnew

New Blue Party of Ontario: Wieslawa Derlatka

Communist: Drew Garvie

