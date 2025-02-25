Ontario election 2025: Hamilton East-Stoney Creek

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton East-Stoney Creek is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Neil Lumsden who first took office in 2022. Lumsden collected 12,166 votes, winning 34.6 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Hamilton East-Stoney Creek in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Neil Lumsden (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Zaigham Butt Ontario Liberal Party: Heino Doessing Green Party of Ontario: Pascale Marchand Ontario Party: Heather Curnew New Blue Party of Ontario: Wieslawa Derlatka Communist: Drew Garvie