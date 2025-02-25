Ontario election 2025: Hamilton East-Stoney Creek

Hamilton East-Stoney Creek is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Neil Lumsden who first took office in 2022. Lumsden collected 12,166 votes, winning 34.6 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Hamilton East-Stoney Creek in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Neil Lumsden (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Zaigham Butt
Ontario Liberal Party: Heino Doessing
Green Party of Ontario: Pascale Marchand
Ontario Party: Heather Curnew
New Blue Party of Ontario: Wieslawa Derlatka
Communist: Drew Garvie
