Crime

Supreme Court dismisses appeal for Alberta man convicted in Metis hunter killings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2025 3:27 pm
1 min read
Jake (Jacob) Sansom (left) and his uncle Morris (Maurice) Cardinal are shown in a handout photo from the Facebook page "Justice for Jake and Morris." . View image in full screen
Jake (Jacob) Sansom (left) and his uncle Morris (Maurice) Cardinal are shown in a handout photo from the Facebook page "Justice for Jake and Morris." . Credit: Justice for Jake and Morris/ Facebook
Canada’s top court has dismissed the appeal of an Alberta man convicted of manslaughter for aiding his son in the killings of two Metis hunters north of Edmonton.

Roger and Anthony Bilodeau confronted Maurice Cardinal and his nephew Jacob Sansom in 2020, shot them and left them on the side of a road near Glendon, Alta.

The pair were found guilty of manslaughter, and Anthony Bilodeau was also convicted of second-degree murder.

Roger Bilodeau was sentenced to 10 years.

The Supreme Court of Canada says it dismissed his conviction appeal for the same reasons outlined by the Alberta Court of Appeal in 2024.

Lawyers had argued the trial judge made errors in instructions to the jury, but the Appeal Court found the errors benefited Roger Bilodeau and there was no miscarriage of justice.

Story continues below advertisement

A dissenting Supreme Court judge would have allowed the appeal and ordered a new trial, as she found legal errors in the charge not identified by the majority judges.

Click to play video: 'Alberta man convicted of killing Metis hunters appeals conviction'
Alberta man convicted of killing Metis hunters appeals conviction
© 2025 The Canadian Press

