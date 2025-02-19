Menu

Canada

Edmonton Elks sign defensive lineman Brandon Barlow

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 19, 2025 1:34 pm
1 min read
Montreal Alouettes' Sean Thomas Erlington gets away from a diving Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Brandon Barlow during second half CFL action in Montreal on Saturday, August 10, 2024. View image in full screen
Montreal Alouettes' Sean Thomas Erlington gets away from a diving Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Brandon Barlow during second-half CFL action in Montreal on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe
Defensive lineman Brandon Barlow, who helped the Toronto Argonauts win a Grey Cup championship in 2022, is now a member of the Edmonton Elks.

The CFL team announced on Tuesday that it had signed the 27-year-old.

Barlow spent the 2024 season as a member of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats where he suited up for all 18 games and recorded a career-high 40 tackles. He was also credited with five sacks and one forced fumble.

Barlow is Edmonton’s latest addition in an off-season that has already seen the Elks bolster the football club’s defence with the signing of Tyrell Ford, Jake Ceresna and others.

Tre Ford speaks at news conference after re-signing with the Elks
