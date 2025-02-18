Menu

Health

Alberta oil and gas company fined $15K for not reporting release of toxic sour gas

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2025 3:45 pm
Alberta's provincial flag flies in Ottawa on July 6, 2020. View image in full screen
Alberta's provincial flag flies in Ottawa on July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
An Alberta oil and gas company has been fined $15,000 for failing to report a potentially lethal amount of hydrogen sulphide, or sour gas, had been released into the atmosphere.

The Alberta Energy Regulator says a tank at a Mcland Resources work site near the hamlet of Tees, northeast of Red Deer, ruptured in 2023.

The toxic gas was released for more than three hours.

The regulator says the company was aware of the rupture and worked to stop the release but failed to report it.

The regulator says people several kilometres downwind from the site called with concerns.

It says nobody was harmed but the concentration of gas could have been lethal.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

