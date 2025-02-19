Menu

Entertainment

Loud Luxury: Canadian Music Moment, Talks New Single, Collaborations, and Canadian Tour Dates

By Catherine Ferguson Global News
Posted February 19, 2025 10:36 am
1 min read
Canadian duo Loud Luxury on returning to their dance roots with ‘Crash’
Canadian duo Loud Luxury on returning to their dance roots with ‘Crash’
Loud Luxury, the Canadian DJ duo, chats with Damian Rickards aka Mr. D from 91.5 The Beat on their latest track, Crash, and how it brings back their signature dance and house vibes. The duo, Andrew (Andrew Fedyk) and Joe (Joe Depace), explain how Crash feels like a return to their roots, drawing from deep bass lines and club-ready sounds. They worked with Brando (American signer songwriter from Los Angeles), who previously collaborated with them on Body, are excited to share more music this year, including collaborations with top artists (though they’re keeping those names under wraps for now).

The duo also shared upcoming Canadian dates. They’re heading to Arctic Fest in Quebec (February 27 to March 3, 2025), as well as returning to Veld in Toronto (August 1 to 3, 2025) for a special performance during the long weekend—coincidentally, is also Joe’s birthday!

The two talk about their love of performing for large audiences, and the rush of playing their music live remains one of the best parts of their job. Fans can expect even more new music soon, with Crash being just a preview of what’s to come.

