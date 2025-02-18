Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer announces retirement

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Police Department’s chief constable has announced his retirement after nearly 40 years with the force.

At a press conference Tuesday, Chief Adam Palmer said it was time for him to move on and that he would be leaving the department at the end of April.

Palmer described his time in command of the VPD as a “privilege” and an “honour,” and said the timing and decision to retire were entirely on his terms.

He said he believes he is leaving the force in good shape for his successor.

“Crime is down over the 10-year period that I was chief, it’s down last year. We have more police officers working. The budget has gone up for a number of reasons, including that we’ve added close to 300 positions to the police department since I’ve been chief, but 180 sworn in, about 120 civilians,” he said.

“We’ve done a wholesale … operational review of the VPD, and we determined scientifically how many officers and civilian professionals we needed to keep the city safe — and the numbers are paying off. You’re getting a really good return on investment.”

Palmer, who took command in May 2015, holds the record as the city’s longest-serving police chief.

He signed on with the VPD in 1987 and spent time as a patrol officer, with the gang crime unit and as police/Crown liaison, and has previously served as the president of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police.

The Vancouver Police Board is preparing to launch a national search to find his replacement, but Palmer said Tuesday that he is confident one of his three deputy chiefs will win the job.

Palmer said he already has his next job lined up, with details to be made public in the coming days.

“You probably won’t see the last of me,” he said.

He would not confirm speculation he could stand as a candidate for the Conservative party in the next federal election.