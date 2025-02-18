Quinn Hughes set to join Team USA ahead of 4 Nations final against Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes is heading to Boston to join the United States as a potential injury replacement, head coach Mike Sullivan told reporters Tuesday.

The U.S. announced earlier that defenceman Charlie McAvoy has been ruled out of Thursday’s tournament final against Canada.

That reduced the U.S. roster to 12 forwards and six defencemen.

Tournament rules state that teams can apply to bring in a player on emergency relief if they drop below six healthy defencemen, 12 forwards, or three goaltenders.

Canada was allowed to add defenceman Thomas Harley for its game against the U.S. on Saturday in Montreal after Shea Theodore’s injury and Cale Makar’s illness left it with five blueliners. He was removed from the roster after Makar recovered.

Hughes was one of the first three players named to the U.S. roster, but he missed the Canucks’ last four games before the NHL’s break for the 4 Nations Face-Off and pulled out of the international tournament right before it started.

View image in full screen Vancouver Canucks’ Quinn Hughes watches the puck as he skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames in Vancouver, on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck