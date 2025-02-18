Menu

5 people hurt west of Edmonton after ambulance responding to call crashes with SUV

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2025 1:17 pm
1 min read
RCMP say five people went to hospital after an ambulance responding to a service call crashed with an SUV west of Edmonton on Feb. 17, 2025. View image in full screen
RCMP say five people went to hospital after an ambulance responding to a service call crashed with an SUV west of Edmonton on Feb. 17, 2025. Global News
RCMP said five people went to hospital after an ambulance responding to a service call crashed with an SUV west of Edmonton.

The crash happened Monday afternoon in Parkland County, south of Spruce Grove, at the intersection of Highway 627 (Garden Valley Road) at Range Road 273 (Golden Spike Road).

Mounties said the southbound SUV on the range road was crossing the 100 km/h speed limit highway when it collided with the eastbound ambulance, which had the right of way.

The ambulance had been carrying three emergency medical personnel. It also had its lights and siren on at the time of the crash, and RCMP said it was responding to a call for service.

Police said the driver of the SUV and a passenger were airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton, and the ambulance workers were taken to area hospitals in other ambulances.

The intersection is a busy one in Parkland County, and is the site of a fatal crash back in November that claimed the life of a 18-year-old woman from Devon.

— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News

© 2025 The Canadian Press

