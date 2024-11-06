18-year-old Devon woman killed in crash involving school bus in Parkland County

Send this page to someone via email

A young woman from Devon was killed and her passenger airlifted to hospital in life-threatening condition after their vehicle was involved in a crash with a school bus west of Edmonton Tuesday afternoon.

The collision in Parkland County happened just after 2 p.m., on Highway 627 (Garden Valley Road) and Range Road 273 (Golden Spike Road), about nine km south of Spruce Grove.

RCMP said a red SUV was driving south on the range road when it reached the intersection, which is controlled by stop signs on the north-south stretch.

The SUV was crossing the 100 km/h speed limit highway when it was hit by the school bus heading east.

View image in full screen A bus and SUV collided at Highway 627 (Garden Valley Road) and Range Road 273 (Golden Spike Road) in Parkland County on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Global News

RCMP said upon arrival, emergency responders tended to multiple patients and STARS Air Ambulance was contacted.

The driver of an SUV, an 18-year-old woman from the town of Devon, was already dead when officers arrived.

Her passenger, an 18-year-old man also from Devon, was airlifted to hospital in Edmonton where, as of Wednesday morning, RCMP said he remained in critical condition.

The red, older-model SUV they were in was destroyed in the crash and the bus ended up flipped over in the ditch.

View image in full screen A bus and SUV collided at Highway 627 (Garden Valley Road) and Range Road 273 (Golden Spike Road) in Parkland County on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Global News

RCMP said the lone occupant of the other vehicle, the driver of the school bus, was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened while school was still in session and no students were on the bus.

The major intersection was closed for several hours Tuesday afternoon and evening as police investigated the crash.

The RCMP sent its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the girl who died.