U.S. News

U.S. won’t reduce troops in eastern Europe, Poland’s president says

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted February 18, 2025 12:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'NATO plans emergency summit as US prepares for “face to face” talk with Russia'
NATO plans emergency summit as US prepares for “face to face” talk with Russia
RELATED: NATO plans emergency summit as US prepares for “face to face” talk with Russia
Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said Tuesday that he has received U.S. assurances that Washington will not reduce its troop presence in Poland and elsewhere along NATO’s eastern flank.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has not announced any plans to pull forces out of the region, but has said Europe must do more to provide for its own security. His administration’s stance has raised questions in the region about whether Washington will maintain its longstanding commitments to NATO partners.

“There are no concerns that the U.S. would reduce the level of its presence in our country, that the US would in any way withdraw from its responsibility or co-responsibility for the security of this part of Europe,” Duda told reporters in Warsaw.

“On the contrary, I hope that thanks to the efforts that President Trump is currently making, the war in Ukraine will end.”

Click to play video: 'NATO chief backs Trump’s call for equal Ukraine aid, urges higher defence spending'
NATO chief backs Trump’s call for equal Ukraine aid, urges higher defence spending
Duda, who has long been friendly to Trump, spoke to reporters after meeting Gen. Keith Kellogg, the U.S. special envoy for Ukraine and Russia.

Duda said his assessment was based on conversations he had in recent days, both with Kellogg and with U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, whom he hosted in Warsaw last week.

He called on the population “to remain calm” in light of shifting priorities under Trump.

The U.S. deployed troops to Poland after Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, but increased the deployment and created a long-term presence there after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

