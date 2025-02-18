SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Jays, Guerrero do not reach deal on extension

The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2025 8:43 am
1 min read
DUNEDIN – Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says the team and his representatives did not reach an agreement on a contract extension.

Guerrero arrived at the club’s player development complex in Florida this morning on the deadline day for position players to report to camp.

The 25-year-old first baseman, who’s entering the final year of his current deal, says he does not plan to continue negotiations now that he has arrived at camp.

The lack of an extension paves the way for the homegrown face of the franchise to become a free agent this fall.

Guerrero did not get into specifics of the talks but did say the Blue Jays were not close to the dollar figure he was looking for.

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins and team president Mark Shapiro are scheduled to hold media availabilities later this morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

