Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Can interprovincial trade help Saskatchewan craft liquor get around tariffs?

By Gates Guarin Global News
Posted February 17, 2025 12:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Is interprovincial trade a good way around tariffs for Sask. craft liquor?'
Is interprovincial trade a good way around tariffs for Sask. craft liquor?
WATCH: As tariffs dominate trade conversations between Canada and the United States, increasing interprovincial trade has been discussed as a way to navigate American threats. Gates Guarin has more on how interprovincial trade affects the craft liquor industry in Saskatchewan.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

As tariffs dominate trade conversations between Canada and the United States, increasing interprovincial trade has been discussed as a way to navigate American threats. But it is not as simple as breaking down barriers between provinces, especially within the craft liquor industry.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It’s almost like a tariff to where we have to meet certain criteria and the criteria is given to us once we try entering it,” Paul Riben, CEO of Radouga Distilleries, said of getting his product to other provinces, particularly out east.

Trending Now

Last Mountain Distilleries owner Meredith Schmidt said there is no level playing field across the country for craft liquor, adding that it is a complicated process.

Check out the video above for the full story.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices