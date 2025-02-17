Can interprovincial trade help Saskatchewan craft liquor get around tariffs?

Send this page to someone via email

As tariffs dominate trade conversations between Canada and the United States, increasing interprovincial trade has been discussed as a way to navigate American threats. But it is not as simple as breaking down barriers between provinces, especially within the craft liquor industry.

“It’s almost like a tariff to where we have to meet certain criteria and the criteria is given to us once we try entering it,” Paul Riben, CEO of Radouga Distilleries, said of getting his product to other provinces, particularly out east.

Last Mountain Distilleries owner Meredith Schmidt said there is no level playing field across the country for craft liquor, adding that it is a complicated process.

