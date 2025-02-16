Menu

Canada

Massive fire damages former Bloomfield school buildings in Halifax

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2025 3:06 pm
1 min read
Firefighters work to put out a fire that destroyed a building at the former Bloomfield School in Halifax’s north end on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. The building, which caught fire early Sunday morning, has been a point of contention with the city and policy makers following failed plans for redevelopment and complaints the site was a safety risk. View image in full screen
Firefighters work to put out a fire that destroyed a building at the former Bloomfield School in Halifax’s north end on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. The building, which caught fire early Sunday morning, has been a point of contention with the city and policy makers following failed plans for redevelopment and complaints the site was a safety risk. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
A massive overnight blaze caused significant damage to abandoned school buildings in Halifax’s north end that have been described as a “known hazard” for possible fires.

The union representing Halifax firefighters says many of its members were called to the massive structure fire around 2 a.m. Sunday, and the blaze escalated quickly.

Brent Williams, a spokesperson for Halifax Professional Fire Fighters IAFF Local 268, says at the fire’s peak there were 44 firefighters at the scene of the fires in the long-vacant school buildings on Agricola Street.

The 44 firefighters represent almost half of the available daily staff minimum across the 5,700 square kilometre municipality.

Williams says the Bloomfield school site, which is owned by a developer and sits vacant, has been a “known hazard for some time.”

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency says in a statement on social media the blaze was brought under control around 5:45 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

The fire department says the cause of the blaze is under investigation and firefighters remained on scene Sunday to put out hidden fires.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

