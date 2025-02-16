Massive fire damages former Bloomfield school buildings in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

A massive overnight blaze caused significant damage to abandoned school buildings in Halifax’s north end that have been described as a “known hazard” for possible fires.

The union representing Halifax firefighters says many of its members were called to the massive structure fire around 2 a.m. Sunday, and the blaze escalated quickly.

Brent Williams, a spokesperson for Halifax Professional Fire Fighters IAFF Local 268, says at the fire’s peak there were 44 firefighters at the scene of the fires in the long-vacant school buildings on Agricola Street.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The 44 firefighters represent almost half of the available daily staff minimum across the 5,700 square kilometre municipality.

Williams says the Bloomfield school site, which is owned by a developer and sits vacant, has been a “known hazard for some time.”

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency says in a statement on social media the blaze was brought under control around 5:45 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire department says the cause of the blaze is under investigation and firefighters remained on scene Sunday to put out hidden fires.