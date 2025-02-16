Kelowna rockers Freeze the Fall release new music video

Send this page to someone via email

The members of Kelowna rock band Freeze the Fall are taking risks in their new music video Hypothermia.

It took five days to shoot the music video at locations throughout the Okanagan.

“It was really cold, obviously,” said base player Aria Becker.

“Three days out of five were at the lake where we shot the outside scenes – there were a lot of numb hands, numb feet – but it was all worth it.”

The teenagers have been disrupting the airwaves for two years, unleashing hit after hit. The music videos they have released show that they are not afraid to go the extra mile to make themselves stand out.

“We really wanted to go big with this video,” said drummer Jonah Goncalves.

“We actually had to carry weights to lower ourselves down in the pool so they could get a good shot.”

The musicians have been ruling social media, going viral on Tik Tok. In their new hit, they are exploring the dark side of the platform.

“We ended up writing this song about anonymity and about how there are so many opportunities for people to be online and be anonymous and the pain that this can cause because ultimately they are not held responsible,” said Quinn Mitzel, the lead on guitar and vocals.

Since partnering with the team behind Orphanarium, the metal trio has added a new talent to their repertoire: acting.

“It shows that they are serious and ready to put in the time and the effort,” said Evan-Riley Brown, Orphanarium co-founder.

The cinematographers drop hints of the next release in every video they produce for the band.

“They are so creative, I don’t know anyone like them. They want to take their fans on a journey and it’s so cool we get to be a part of it,” said Teddy Hilary, Orphanarium co-founder.

Hypothermia is now available on all streaming platforms but the band isn’t cooling off their hot streak. They are ready to hit the stage at Crown and Thieves in West Kelowna on Feb. 21 while they mastermind their next music video.