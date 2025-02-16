Winter storm in parts of Ontario, Quebec hits day 2 with more snow expected

See more sharing options

A winter storm warning in parts of Ontario and Quebec is into its second day today as heavy snowfall is expected to further blanket the region.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning across southern Ontario and Quebec Saturday afternoon.

The agency forecasts 15 to 25 additional centimetres of snow in Toronto, with similar conditions also expected in parts of southwestern Ontario.

The same conditions are expected in southeastern Ontario, with as much as an added 20 to 30 centimetres of snow expected to come down in the Ottawa area.

Environment Canada says conditions are expected to rapidly deteriorate and rapidly accumulating snow could make travel in some areas hazardous.

Strong winds and snow are also expected in parts of the Maritime provinces, with strong winds expected to last until Monday in some areas.