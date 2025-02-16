Menu

Canada

Winter storm in parts of Ontario, Quebec hits day 2 with more snow expected

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2025 8:56 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario’s winter fury: Up to 50cm more snow on way for weekend'
Ontario’s winter fury: Up to 50cm more snow on way for weekend
RELATED: Up to 50cm more snow on way for weekend for parts of Ontario
A winter storm warning in parts of Ontario and Quebec is into its second day today as heavy snowfall is expected to further blanket the region.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning across southern Ontario and Quebec Saturday afternoon.

The agency forecasts 15 to 25 additional centimetres of snow in Toronto, with similar conditions also expected in parts of southwestern Ontario.

Click to play video: 'Clean up under way after winter storm hammers the GTA'
Clean up under way after winter storm hammers the GTA
The same conditions are expected in southeastern Ontario, with as much as an added 20 to 30 centimetres of snow expected to come down in the Ottawa area.

Environment Canada says conditions are expected to rapidly deteriorate and rapidly accumulating snow could make travel in some areas hazardous.

Strong winds and snow are also expected in parts of the Maritime provinces, with strong winds expected to last until Monday in some areas.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

