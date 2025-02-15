Menu

U.S. News

U.S. asks Europe for guarantees on Ukraine’s security

By John Irish and Lili Bayer and Michelle Nichols Reuters
Posted February 15, 2025 11:42 am
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Pete Hegseth says Europe must 'own' their security, calls NATO membership for Ukraine not 'realistic'
The United States has asked European capitals what they can contribute in terms of security guarantees for Ukraine, four European sources said on Saturday.

The sources said the U.S. had sent a document asking questions that include possible future troop contributions, with two of the sources adding that it had been sent earlier this week.

The Financial Times first reported that Washington had asked its European allies to provide information on weaponry, peacekeeping troops and security arrangements they could provide for Ukraine.

“The idea is evidently to see how European allies see the possible framework for negotiations to put an end to the conflict, and the possible engagement of Europe and the United States,” said a European diplomat aware of the document.

It included six questions with one specifically for member states of the European Union, one diplomat said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Saturday for the creation of a European army, arguing the continent could no longer be sure of protection from the United States and would only get respect from Washington with a strong military.

“The Americans are approaching European capitals and asking how many soldiers they are ready to deploy,” a third diplomat said.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2025 Reuters

