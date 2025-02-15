Parts of southern Ontario, Quebec warned to prepare for another strong winter storm

Send this page to someone via email

As people in parts of Ontario and Quebec dig themselves out of one winter storm, they are bein warned to prepare themselves for another one.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the city of Toronto, as well as areas southwest and northeast of the Ontario capital.

The agency forecasts 25 to 40 centimetres in Toronto, with similar conditions also expected in parts of southwestern Ontario.

Those same conditions are forecast in the Ottawa area, as well as southern and central Quebec, as Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for that region too.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Environment Canada says rapidly accumulating snow could make travel challenging in some areas.

2:55 Clean up under way after winter storm hammers the GTA

Strong winds and snow are also expected in parts of Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia, with gusts reaching 90 kilometres an hour on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement