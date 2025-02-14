Toronto braces for third snow dump in one week, parking ban still in effect

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto says it’s bracing for another big dumping of snow this Family Day long weekend, with snowfalls forecasted on both Saturday and Sunday that could bring at least another 20 cm of snow.

According to Barbara Gray, the general manager for the city’s transportation services, Toronto is expected to get about five cm of snow on Saturday, and another 15 to 20 cm of snow on Sunday.

That’s after Toronto got dumped with around 19 cm of snow in many parts of the city on Wednesday night, Gray said. Toronto Pearson airport, in the city’s northwest, recorded 26 cm there. Last weekend saw 15 cm of snow fall.

Gray reminded residents that a parking ban is still in place on designated snow routs, as the city has declared a “major snowstorm condition.”

“This means that parking continues to be prohibited on all designated snow routes, to help crews clear our streets as effectively as possible,” Gray said. “Snow routes are primarily located in the downtown core and include all streetcar routes.”

The parking ban began on Wednesday night and is in place until further notice. Gray said they initially anticipated it would last until Tuesday but that it may be extended depending on the operations needed after Sunday’s storm.

Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said near blizzard conditions are expected on Sunday across southern Ontario and Quebec, with freezing rain and ice pellets near the shorelines of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie.

“I don’t say this often, but Sunday is looking like one of those ‘Do not travel unless it’s an emergency’ days,” Farnell said.

Farnell said that areas towards eastern Ontario could see up to 50 cm of more snow.

Meanwhile, Gray said those parked in designated snow routes in Toronto could see their cars ticketed between $75 to $200 and possibly be towed. Toronto Police has provided a list and map of the routes.

Snow removal, where the city removes the snow and brings it to a storage area, is also expected to commence.

“The weather is going to be quite cold,” Gray said. “The temperatures are going to be below zero all next week. And so much of the snow that’s there will only move if we move it.”