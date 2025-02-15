Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Parts of southern Ontario, Quebec warned to prepare for another strong winter storm

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2025 11:27 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario’s winter fury: Up to 50cm more snow on way for weekend'
Ontario’s winter fury: Up to 50cm more snow on way for weekend
While many Ontarians are probably sore and tired after shovelling out from the overnight snowstorm on Thursday, they won’t have long to relax. The next system is pushing its way into the Great Lakes and could produce 5-10 centimetres of snow for southern Ontario on Saturday. There’s a special weather statement in place for Montreal and southern Quebec ahead of the next system and will likely be spread west into southern Ontario with more potential significant snow. Ross Hull has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

As people in parts of Ontario and Quebec dig themselves out of one winter storm, they are bein warned to prepare themselves for another one.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the city of Toronto, as well as areas southwest and northeast of the Ontario capital.

The agency forecasts 25 to 40 centimetres in Toronto, with similar conditions also expected in parts of southwestern Ontario.

Those same conditions are forecast in the Ottawa area, as well as southern and central Quebec, as Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for that region too.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Environment Canada says rapidly accumulating snow could make travel challenging in some areas.

Click to play video: 'Clean up under way after winter storm hammers the GTA'
Clean up under way after winter storm hammers the GTA

Strong winds and snow are also expected in parts of Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia, with gusts reaching 90 kilometres an hour on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Snow and freezing rain in New Brunswick closes businesses and schools'
Snow and freezing rain in New Brunswick closes businesses and schools
Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices