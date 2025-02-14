Calgary to source materials from outside U.S. for event centre project

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary is looking elsewhere for materials to build the new Scotia Place event centre project, as uncertainty remains due to tariff threats from the United States.

Earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports stateside, with no exceptions or exemptions.

It follows weeks of threats to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods entering the United States, which is currently in a 30-day pause.

City officials said the potential impacts of U.S. tariffs are being examined, but proactive measures are being taken to source materials for the Saddledome’s replacement.

“The Scotia Place Project Team has taken proactive measures to source materials from outside of the U.S, as we anticipate impacts related to price fluctuations and potential supply chain delays,” the city said in a statement to Global News.

Construction has been ongoing near the Stampede grounds to prepare the site for the $926.4 million event centre block.

However, construction on the Scotia Place building, community rink and surrounding plazas is expected to begin in the spring, after the final development permit was approved in December.

Speaking at an unrelated event Friday, Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek said looking beyond the U.S. for construction materials is an important move due to the uncertainty created by the tariff talk.

She said the project team for Scotia Place has been looking closely at procurement and contracts.

“I know those folks have been trying to consider where they could source different things from, other than the United States,” Gondek told reporters.

Earlier this week, Gondek announced she would be creating a working group to hear from Calgary businesses most exposed to tariffs, with a goal of having those industries speak to council as a whole later this month.

The event centre is just one of several ongoing or upcoming projects within the City of Calgary, including the Green Line LRT, Arts Commons and Olympic Plaza Transformations, and a list of water infrastructure upgrades across the city.

Ward 7 Coun. Terry Wong told reporters, following an update on the water projects Wednesday, that he is concerned with construction costs, particularly around steel pipes.

“Ideally, we’d like to be able to source the materials locally, or within Canada, to keep the costs and the exchange rate in check,” he said.

Ward 1 Coun. Sonya Sharp echored that sentiment, and noted Calgarians and developers should consider local vendors when shopping or sourcing materials.

“These are costs that we would pay for as citizens if (tariffs) are imposed in our own country,” Sharp said. “The biggest thing we have to make sure is, as Calgarians, we support local, if you’re a builder, try to source material out of Alberta.”

Under the current construction schedule, Scotia Place is set to be complete and open its doors in the fall of 2027, prior to the start of the 2027/2028 NHL season.