Crime

Man wanted on child porn, firearms warrants by Edmonton police could be in Alberta, B.C.

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted February 14, 2025 6:31 pm
1 min read
Daymond Morgan, 32, is wanted by the Edmonton Police Service on 15 warrants that include child pornography and firearms offences. View image in full screen
Daymond Morgan, 32, is wanted by the Edmonton Police Service on 15 warrants that include child pornography and firearms offences. Edmonton Police Service
The Edmonton Police Service is looking for help tracking down a man who is wanted on warrants that include child pornography and firearms offences.

Daymond Morgan, 32, is wanted on 15 warrants that police said include possession of child pornography, distributing and selling child pornography, possession of a prohibited firearm and multiple failures to attend court.

Morgan is six feet tall and 141 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has scars on his upper lip, forehead and head, a burn scar on his left forearm and a tattoo on his left shin, as shown in the photos below.

Given the severity of his warrants and his failure to comply with his conditions, police said investigators believe Morgan poses a risk to the public.

Morgan is believed to be in Alberta or British Columbia, EPS said on Friday.

Anyone with information regarding Morgan’s whereabouts is advised not to approach him and immediately call EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

